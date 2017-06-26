Russian, Afghan parliament speakers discuss fight against terrorism

SEOUL, June 26. /TASS/. Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of Afghanistan’s National Assembly Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi have discussed issues related to the fight against international terrorism.

Volodin is currently on an official two-day visit to the South Korean capital of Seoul, where the Second Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments (MSEAP) will take place on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Russian delegation head is holding bilateral meetings with other participants in the forum.

"Today we see that the number of the participants in the meeting of the parliament speakers of the Eurasian countries is growing, we plan to propose new ways of inter-parliamentary cooperation," Volodin said.

Ibrahimi, in turn, pointed out that the Afghan "National Assembly and the people of Afghanistan consider Russia to be a most important power that could play a key role in Asia and on the global level." "Afghanistan and Russia have been working on a cooperation agreement, as soon as it is signed, our relations will strengthen," the Afghan parliament speaker said.

Ibrahimi added that Kabul had been combatting international terrorism not only for its own sake but also for the sake of all countries of the region. "Unfortunately, Afghanistan is unable to achieve significant results in the fight against terrorism alone, due to its resources and potential," he said stressing that terrorism was "a serious and widely-spread problem nowadays.".