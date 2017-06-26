State Duma speaker does not rule out that he will visit Pakistan in late 2017

SEOUL, June 26. /TASS/. Chairman of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin did not rule out that he would pay a visit to Pakistan at the end of this year. He said as much at a meeting with Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday.

Volodin is paying a two-day official visit to Seoul, which will host the Second Meeting of Parliament Speakers of Eurasian Countries on Tuesday. On Monday, bilateral meetings between the head of the Russian delegation and other participants in the forum are held.

At the beginning of the meeting Sadiq noted that, considering the distances between Moscow and Seoul, Volodin could make a stopover in Pakistan. "We have agreed on that," Volodin answered. "We will specify the date, and we will do that." "That could be done at the end of this year," he added.

The Pakistani speaker noted that he is looking forward to the visit, adding that and any month will do for that.