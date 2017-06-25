Back to Main page
Putin offers condolences to Pakistan’s president over fire victims

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 12:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 141 people were killed and more than 60 were injured by the fire of a fuel tank in the city of Bahawalpur

©  EPA/FAISAL KAREEM

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over the numerous victims in a fire in Punjab. The telegram’s text is published on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday.

"Please accept deepest condolences over the tragic consequences from the fire in the Punjab Province," the Russian president said. "Russia shares the grief of those who lost their relatives and friends in that disaster, and we hope for recovery of all the injured."

At least 141 people were killed and more than 60 were injured by the fire of a fuel tank in the city of Bahawalpur (Punjab Province).

According to the local television, the residents gathered to collect fuel, leaked from the overturned tank on the track, when suddenly a fire began. Eyewitnesses said, several people were smoking near the place where the fuel was spilled, which could cause a fire. The fire destroyed dozens of cars and motorcycles.

Topics
Foreign policy
