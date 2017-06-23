Qatar’s decision to ease visa requirements for Russians comes into force

Ex-premier says initiative to impeach Poroshenko stems from Ukraine’s economy collapseWorld June 23, 20:20
MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Qatar’s decision to ease visa requirements for Russian citizens, which gives them an opportunity to obtain visas on arrival at the Doha airport, has come into force, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.
"The migration department of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has added Russia to the list of the countries whose citizens can apply for a one-month visa at Hamad International Airport (Doha) as of June 22, 2017," the ministry said.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to obtain visas, Russian nationals arriving in Doha should have a valid foreign passport, a return airline ticket, a hotel booking confirmation and $1,500 (in cash or on a bank card). The cost of a visa is 100 riyals ($27.5).
"The emirate’s border services, the security service of the Doha airport and the representative offices of Qatar Airways have already received instructions regarding the new entry regulations for Russians," the ministry added.