Russia’s State Duma set to revive contacts with European Parliament

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 23, 18:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) is committed to reviving contacts with the European Parliament, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma International Affairs Committee, said on Friday.

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky

Russian lawmaker slams EU’s decision to extend sanctions on Moscow as absurd

"We are determined to revive contacts with the European Parliament and all parliamentarians who expect relations with Russia to improve at an early date and do not see Europe’s future without close ties with our country, including in terms of parliamentary diplomacy," he said following meeting with the delegation of the Europe of Nations and Freedom faction of the European Parliament, which arrived in Moscow on June 22. "I believe such visits will become regular on the State Duma platform."

According to Slutsky, during their visit to Russia, European Parliament members held talks in the State Duma, the Russian Foreign Ministry and met with civil society representatives. "We had a meaningful exchange of views, in particular, at a meeting with State Duma members led by First Vice Speaker, Ivan Melnikov. Our views on the future of Europe coincide to a large extent. We welcome the constructive approach of the Europe of Nations and Parliaments faction towards cooperation with Russia," he concluded.

Photo
