Lavrov believes external players should support Syrian ceasefire

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow believes that external players should support the Syrian ceasefire to create conditions allowing all to focus on the fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with leader of Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt on Friday.

"I would point to the efforts being made to resolve the Syrian crisis," Lavrov said. "They received an additional impetus as a result of the initiatives put forward by Russia, Turkey and Iran, which are aimed at introducing the ceasefire and setting up de-escalation zones," he added. "The implementation of these initiatives is planned to be discussed in Astana," the Russian top diplomat noted.

According to Lavrov, the main external players express their support for this course.

"If this support takes real form, then we would be able to ensure the ceasefire between the government forces and the armed opposition units, and to jointly focus on combating the terrorist threat, which Lebanon has also been facing," the Russian foreign minister said.