Lavrov: Western campaign against Russia accompanied by pressure on Russians living abroad

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The campaign against Russia in a number of western countries has been accompanied by pressure on the Russians who reside there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Government Commission for Compatriots Living Abroad on Friday. He added that Moscow would continue responding to such steps.

"Our activities aimed at protecting our compatriots are particularly important in the current difficult situation in the world," Lavrov added pointing to "attempts to punish Russia for its independent foreign policy which serves national interests."

"In some countries, the campaign against Russia, which particularly involves unilateral sanctions and information war, has been accompanied by pressure exerted on our compatriots, particularly on their leaders and activists," Lavrov pointed out.

"We will continue to respond appropriately to such steps, seeking to ensure the rights of our compatriots living abroad," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

The rights of Russians living abroad

The Russian Foreign Ministry vows to support the rights of its compatriots living abroad in every way, including the right to wear the St. George Ribbon.

"We see this intention (to preserve contacts with Russia - TASS) in the actions that our compatriots living abroad organized this year and the previous years, I mean the Immortal Regiment and the St. George Ribbon," he said. "This is especially important on memorable dates of our history, our fight for independency, the Victory Day, and yesterday’s Day of Memory and Grief."

"We totally agree with our compatriots living abroad and will protect their rights in every way, especially in situations when a simple wearing of the St. George Ribbon was declared criminal offence by some countries on June 22. I mean here what happened yesterday in Ukraine," he said.

On June 15, a law prohibiting wearing the St. George Ribbon was enacted in Ukraine. On June 22, during mass events on the Dnipro (formerly known as Dnepropetrovsk) dedicated to the Day of Memory and Grief, police for the first time wrote out a fine for wearing it.