Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov: Western campaign against Russia accompanied by pressure on Russians living abroad

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 23, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry vows to support the rights of its compatriots living abroad in every way

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The campaign against Russia in a number of western countries has been accompanied by pressure on the Russians who reside there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Government Commission for Compatriots Living Abroad on Friday. He added that Moscow would continue responding to such steps.

Read also

Putin speaks out against anti-Russian sentiment at SPIEF

"Our activities aimed at protecting our compatriots are particularly important in the current difficult situation in the world," Lavrov added pointing to "attempts to punish Russia for its independent foreign policy which serves national interests."

"In some countries, the campaign against Russia, which particularly involves unilateral sanctions and information war, has been accompanied by pressure exerted on our compatriots, particularly on their leaders and activists," Lavrov pointed out.

"We will continue to respond appropriately to such steps, seeking to ensure the rights of our compatriots living abroad," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

The rights of Russians living abroad 

The Russian Foreign Ministry vows to support the rights of its compatriots living abroad in every way, including the right to wear the St. George Ribbon. 

Read also

Russian senator blasts Ukraine’s ban on St. George ribbon as celebrating bigotry

"We see this intention (to preserve contacts with Russia - TASS) in the actions that our compatriots living abroad organized this year and the previous years, I mean the Immortal Regiment and the St. George Ribbon," he said. "This is especially important on memorable dates of our history, our fight for independency, the Victory Day, and yesterday’s Day of Memory and Grief."

"We totally agree with our compatriots living abroad and will protect their rights in every way, especially in situations when a simple wearing of the St. George Ribbon was declared criminal offence by some countries on June 22. I mean here what happened yesterday in Ukraine," he said.

On June 15, a law prohibiting wearing the St. George Ribbon was enacted in Ukraine. On June 22, during mass events on the Dnipro (formerly known as Dnepropetrovsk) dedicated to the Day of Memory and Grief, police for the first time wrote out a fine for wearing it.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian warships fire Kalibr cruise missiles, destroy IS arms depots in Syria
2
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
3
Lavrov: Western campaign against Russia accompanied by pressure on Russians living abroad
4
Press review: Reinforcements from Asia possible in Syria and Russia mulls data leak woes
5
Russia, Turkey and Iran continue cooperation on de-escalation zones in Syria
6
Russia’s telecom watchdog may block Telegram messenger in Russia
7
Russia and India sign military cooperation roadmap
TOP STORIES
Реклама