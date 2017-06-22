Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow slams Poland’s decision on war memorials as attempt to insult memory of fallen

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 20:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow considers the decision on demolishing Red Army memorials made by the Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament) to be an attempt at insulting the memory of the fallen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that this move was bound to further sour bilateral relations.

Read also
Monument of Soviet troops at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw

Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments

"As a special act of bullying, the Polish authorities announced this decision on the day when we mark the anniversary of the beginning of Hitler’s aggression against the Soviet Union. This is nothing more but an attempt at insulting the memory of the fallen," the statement reads. "We are confident that many in Poland reject this abominable behavior but those who carry on with the war against memorials should realize that they are instigating further tensions in Russian-Polish relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

On Thursday, the Polish Sejm voted in favor of amending the de-communization law. The amendments say that monuments and other similar sites "cannot pay tribute to persons, organizations, events or dates symbolizing communism or other totalitarian systems." These memorials do not include monuments at cemeteries and other burial places, facilities not located at public areas and those erected for scientific goals as pieces of art and also monuments included in the registry of pieces of architecture.

The Polish lawmakers propose that memorials not included in these categories be demolished within 12 months after the amendments enter into force. Experts say there are at least 469 such monuments in the country, and around 250 of them are dedicated to the Red Army.

"They don’t make it a secret that the law will focus on the monuments and other memorials honoring the Red Army who liberated Poland from the Nazi rule and saved the Polish people from complete extermination," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Le Bourget air show: Russia clinches contracts for military hardware deliveries
2
EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia
3
Lavrov tells Tillerson attempts to exert pressure on Russia through sanctions pointless
4
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
5
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
6
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
7
Russian fans show fascinating hospitality at 2017 Confederations Cup — renowned pianist
TOP STORIES
Реклама