Russian MP castigates Poland’s decision to demolish Red Army monuments as ‘blasphemous’

The bust of the Red Army General Ivan Chernyakhovsky placed on a truck after being removed from the monument in Pieniezno, Poland © EPA/TOMASZ WASZCZUK

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky has lashed out at the law on demolishing monuments dedicated to the Red Army passed by the lower house of Poland’s parliament, the Sejm, describing it as a manifestation of unbridled Russophobic policy.

"This is another evidence of unbridled Russophobic policy, which, unfortunately, became typical of the majority of Polish Sejm members. All that is very regrettable. The decision is actually an insult to the memories of those Soviet people who defended Poland from Nazi hordes," he told reporters on Thursday.

According to Slutsky, the fact that the law was passed on June 22, the day when Russia marks the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, makes it even more blasphemous. "It is particularly inappropriate to adopt such decisions when Russia pays homage to millions of people who gave their lives for the world’s liberation from Nazism," he noted.

On Thursday, the lower house of Poland’s parliament, the Sejm, voted to amend the law banning the propaganda of communism or any other totalitarian regime, which envisages the demolition of Soviet-era monuments, including those dedicated to the Red Army.