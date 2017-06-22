Back to Main page
Senator calls for tough response to Poland’s decision to demolish Red Army monuments

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 17:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On June 22, Poland’s parliament voted to amend the law banning any propaganda of communism, which envisages the demolition of Soviet-era monuments, including those dedicated to the Red Army

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The law on demolishing monuments dedicated to Red Army soldiers is blasphemous, Russia must give a tough response to this move, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Defense and Security Committee, Franz Klintsevich, told TASS.

Monument of Soviet troops at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw

Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments

On Thursday, the lower house of Poland’s parliament, the Sejm, voted to amend the law banning any propaganda of communism, which envisages the demolition of Soviet-era monuments, including those dedicated to the Red Army.

"This is the case when Russophobia erases basic human feelings leading to blatant blasphemy. Russia’s response to this legislation should be not just tough, it should be very tough," the senator emphasized. Klintsevich did not rule out that Russia would reconsider the whole spectrum of its relations with Poland. "We are literally being pushed toward this step. I believe we will take it. The mere condemnation is obviously no longer enough," he noted.

Klintsevich added that the passing of this law could become a dark page in Poland’s history. "I think the Poles will be ashamed of it some time later," he concluded.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
