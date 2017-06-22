Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat assures more documents being prepared for Astana meeting on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 16:03 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
United Nations’ special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successful

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. More documents have been prepared for approval at the Astana meeting on Syria on July 4-5, and now the discussion on these projects is underway, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"We hope everyone will come [to Astana - TASS]. Additional documents will be endorsed there, this is a very important progress for consolidating mutual understanding on all details of settlement and de-escalation zones," Bogdanov said.

"This is a whole package of documents, we have drawn up projects, now they are being discussed very actively," the diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
3
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia
4
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
5
Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry
6
Press review: Trump not giving Kiev 'money for nothing' and UN picks counterterror chief
7
Putin: Russia to respond if Finland joins NATO
TOP STORIES
Реклама