Diplomat assures more documents being prepared for Astana meeting on Syria

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. More documents have been prepared for approval at the Astana meeting on Syria on July 4-5, and now the discussion on these projects is underway, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.
"We hope everyone will come [to Astana - TASS]. Additional documents will be endorsed there, this is a very important progress for consolidating mutual understanding on all details of settlement and de-escalation zones," Bogdanov said.
"This is a whole package of documents, we have drawn up projects, now they are being discussed very actively," the diplomat said.