Diplomat says investigation into murder of Russia’s ambassador continues

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The investigation into the murder of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov continues, it is too early to name any specific leads, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Turkish law enforcement agencies continue the investigation into the murder in close cooperation with the Russian operational investigation group," the diplomat noted. "Several people were detained on suspicion of being involved in a terrorist attack, including workfellows of the Turkish policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas who committed the murder."

"It is too early to discuss any specific leads and details of the investigation, for obvious reasons," Zakharova stressed. "The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Russia in Turkey are constantly monitoring the investigation process."

Andrey Karlov was shot dead on December 19, 2016, by a terrorist while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition. He was bestowed the Hero of Russia award posthumously "for displaying tenacity and courage as the Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Turkey, and for his invaluable contribution to Russia’s foreign policy." The Russian Investigation Committee pressed charges under the article "Act of International Terrorism." Turkey’s law enforcement agencies are also conducting an investigation.