Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says investigation into murder of Russia’s ambassador continues

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 14:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is too early to name any specific leads, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The investigation into the murder of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov continues, it is too early to name any specific leads, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also
Alexander Yerkhov

Putin appoints new ambassador to Turkey

"Turkish law enforcement agencies continue the investigation into the murder in close cooperation with the Russian operational investigation group," the diplomat noted. "Several people were detained on suspicion of being involved in a terrorist attack, including workfellows of the Turkish policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas who committed the murder."

"It is too early to discuss any specific leads and details of the investigation, for obvious reasons," Zakharova stressed. "The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Russia in Turkey are constantly monitoring the investigation process."

Andrey Karlov was shot dead on December 19, 2016, by a terrorist while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition. He was bestowed the Hero of Russia award posthumously "for displaying tenacity and courage as the Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Turkey, and for his invaluable contribution to Russia’s foreign policy." The Russian Investigation Committee pressed charges under the article "Act of International Terrorism." Turkey’s law enforcement agencies are also conducting an investigation.

Read also

Diplomat explains why it is hard to find new Russia's ambassador to Turkey

Photo showing assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey wins World Press Photo Contest

Russian woman detained in Turkey on suspicion of being involved in ambassador's murder

Moscow hopes those responsible for death of Russian ambassador in Turkey will be punished

World leaders condemn brutal assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
3
Rosneft plans to increase oil refining in 2017
4
Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry
5
French Foreign Ministry expresses regret over assault and robbery of Russian delegate
6
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia
7
Gazprom, Asian banks discuss Nord Stream-2 financing
TOP STORIES
Реклама