US gave no explanations to Russia over downing of Syrian jet — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any explanations from Washington over the downing of the Syrian Air Force Su-22 warplane by the US-led coalition, except those that were expressed publicly, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

‘We have heard only what was stated publicly," the Russian diplomat said.

The American side knows Russia’s position, Zakharova said. "The Americans are fully aware of our position and we say that such actions are absolutely unacceptable. We are maintaining contacts with the Americans at various levels: both talks with the US Secretary of State and at the level of experts who are dealing with both bilateral relations and the Syrian problem," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

The Russian diplomat said earlier on Thursday that Russia considered the downing of the Syrian Air Force Su-22 warplane by the US-led coalition as a flagrant violation of the international law, the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, which required a thorough investigation.

A US F-18 fighter jet from the US-led coalition hit a Syrian Air Force Su-22 warplane with an air-to-air missile on June 18. The Syrian warplane was supporting the government troops’ offensive on the positions of terrorists of the Islamic State (a terrorist organized outlawed in Russia) in the area of al-Rasaf 40 km southwest of Raqqa. The pilot ejected over an area occupied by militants. He was rescued by Syrian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on June 19 that Russia’s defenses would track the US-led coalition’s warplanes and drones west of the Euphrates in Syria after a US warplane had shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter.