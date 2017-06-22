Diplomat stresses Moscow cooperates with North Korea on legal basis

Terror attack in southern Afghanistan kills 29World June 22, 13:26
MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow fully complies with demands of the UN Security Council’s resolutions on sanctions against Pyongyang, but the current Russian-North Korean cooperation is carried out on a legal basis, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.
"The Russian side is fully committed to the UN Security Council’s resolutions on sanctions, which impose restrictions and were passed on the legal international basis," Zakharova said. "We are committed to them and certainly abide by commitments under these resolutions."
"As for this cooperation that we have, it is carried out on a legal basis," she stressed.