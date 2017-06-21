Kremlin: Putin’s visit to Brazil unlikely to take place this year

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the Russian president’s visit to Brazil will hardly take place before the end of this year.

"The dates have not been finalized. They (will be specified) additionally through diplomatic channels," the Kremlin spokesman said answering a question form a TASS correspondent.

Peskov agreed with the assumption that the visit could hardly take place before the end of this year. "Certainly," he said when asked whether the visit is unlikely to be prepared before the end of this year.

An agreement on Putin’s official visit to Brazil was enshrined in the joint statement by the two countries’ leaders on strategic foreign policy dialogue signed in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"Brazilian President Michel Temer invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Brazil at a date and time that will be convenient for him, which will be coordinated through diplomatic channels," the document reads. The statement added that "the invitation was gratefully accepted.".