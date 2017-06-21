Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin has not yet seen Qatari emir’s message to Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 21, 15:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A senior diplomatic source in Qatar informed TASS over the phone on Wednesday that the emir had sent a message to the Russian leader through the Embassy in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin has confirmed that it had received a message from Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Read also
Doha, Qatar

Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmire

"We have not familiarized themselves [with the message] yet, but it has been handed over through diplomatic channels," he said.

A senior diplomatic source in Qatar informed TASS over the phone on Wednesday that the emir had sent a message to the Russian leader through the Embassy in Moscow. He noted that the message deals with relations between Qatar and Arab countries. "We cannot provide any details, clearly there are rules of diplomacy," the source said.

On June 5, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Libya’s transitional government, the Republic of Maldives and the Republic of Mauritius severed diplomatic ties with Doha in retaliation for what they described as Qatar’s support for terrorism and extremism, its hostile policy and intervention in the affairs of Arab states. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands joined in later on. In addition, Jordan and Djibouti downgraded the status of their diplomatic missions. Doha considers these actions unjustified asserting that the accusations against it are groundless.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
2
NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace
3
Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone
4
Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planes
5
Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear
6
Around 20 military bases to be established in western Russia before year-end
7
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
TOP STORIES
Реклама