Kremlin has not yet seen Qatari emir’s message to Putin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin has confirmed that it had received a message from Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have not familiarized themselves [with the message] yet, but it has been handed over through diplomatic channels," he said.

A senior diplomatic source in Qatar informed TASS over the phone on Wednesday that the emir had sent a message to the Russian leader through the Embassy in Moscow. He noted that the message deals with relations between Qatar and Arab countries. "We cannot provide any details, clearly there are rules of diplomacy," the source said.

On June 5, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Libya’s transitional government, the Republic of Maldives and the Republic of Mauritius severed diplomatic ties with Doha in retaliation for what they described as Qatar’s support for terrorism and extremism, its hostile policy and intervention in the affairs of Arab states. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands joined in later on. In addition, Jordan and Djibouti downgraded the status of their diplomatic missions. Doha considers these actions unjustified asserting that the accusations against it are groundless.