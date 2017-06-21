Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says ‘nothing scheduled yet’ for Putin-Trump meeting during G20 summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 21, 12:53 UTC+3

The parties will have time to prepare for the meeting if it is decided upon

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. There are no preparations for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, as this separate meeting during the G20 summit in Hamburg in July has not been agreed upon yet, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the parties will have time to prepare for the meeting if it is decided upon.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump meeting not for show, but to yield concrete results

"No preparations (for the meeting) yet," he sad. "Nothing has been scheduled for July 7," Peskov said, answering a reporter’s question. "We proceed from the fact that Putin and Trump will be taking part in the G20 summit and we do not rule out that they may meet on the sidelines of the summit," the press secretary explained. "However, it has not been agreed upon yet," he added.

"If needed, we will have time (to prepare for the meeting), no problems here," Peskov assured.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone
2
Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planes
3
Terrorist attack at Brussels train station carried out by Moroccan native
4
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
5
Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveries
6
Russia considers no counter-demands to US in response to Tillerson's plan
7
Russia’s aircraft corporation to merge MiG and Sukhoi into combat aviation complex
TOP STORIES
Реклама