Kremlin says ‘nothing scheduled yet’ for Putin-Trump meeting during G20 summit

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. There are no preparations for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, as this separate meeting during the G20 summit in Hamburg in July has not been agreed upon yet, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the parties will have time to prepare for the meeting if it is decided upon.
"No preparations (for the meeting) yet," he sad. "Nothing has been scheduled for July 7," Peskov said, answering a reporter’s question. "We proceed from the fact that Putin and Trump will be taking part in the G20 summit and we do not rule out that they may meet on the sidelines of the summit," the press secretary explained. "However, it has not been agreed upon yet," he added.
"If needed, we will have time (to prepare for the meeting), no problems here," Peskov assured.