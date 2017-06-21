Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Retaliatory measures possible over new round of US sanctions — Russian senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 21, 7:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"This issue may be addressed in the near future," senator Vladimir Dzhabarov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia may take measures in response to the US move to impose sanctions on 38 individuals and companies, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov has told TASS.

Read also

Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

"We need to react steadily, and, possibly to make a political decision regarding retaliatory measures. This issue may be addressed in the near future," Dzhabarov said.

The senator added that the sanctions will not affect Russian politicians in any way.

"Those sanctions are absolutely illogical, it appears that the mechanism of sanctions spins under its own inertia," he added.

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury added 38 more organizations and individuals, including two Russian state employees and their two aides, to the sanction list. Among the blacklisted Russian nationals are Deputy Minister of Economic Development Sergey Nazarov, member of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house and Russian president’s envoy for relations with organizations of compatriots abroad Alexander Babakov and his two aides, namely Alexander Vorobyov and Mikhail Plisyuk.

Apart from that, sanctions were imposed on 11 individuals and organizations from Crimea the United States keeps on considering a Ukrainian territory.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
2
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
3
Russian diplomat blasts US military presence in southern Syria as 'illegal'
4
Lavrov intends to ask Tillerson why US is not targeting al-Nusra militants
5
Russia’s Sberbank finds way to fully protect its ATMs from cyberattacks
6
Russia and Belarus ink deal on Su-30SM jet deliveries
7
Russia, France share understanding of how to resolve Syria issue — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама