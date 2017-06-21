Retaliatory measures possible over new round of US sanctions — Russian senator

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia may take measures in response to the US move to impose sanctions on 38 individuals and companies, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov has told TASS.

"We need to react steadily, and, possibly to make a political decision regarding retaliatory measures. This issue may be addressed in the near future," Dzhabarov said.

The senator added that the sanctions will not affect Russian politicians in any way.

"Those sanctions are absolutely illogical, it appears that the mechanism of sanctions spins under its own inertia," he added.

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury added 38 more organizations and individuals, including two Russian state employees and their two aides, to the sanction list. Among the blacklisted Russian nationals are Deputy Minister of Economic Development Sergey Nazarov, member of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house and Russian president’s envoy for relations with organizations of compatriots abroad Alexander Babakov and his two aides, namely Alexander Vorobyov and Mikhail Plisyuk.

Apart from that, sanctions were imposed on 11 individuals and organizations from Crimea the United States keeps on considering a Ukrainian territory.