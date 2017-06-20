De-escalation zones in Syria to help separate opposition from terrorists - Lavrov

Lavrov intends to ask Tillerson why US is not targeting al-Nusra militantsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 22:03
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria will eventually result in separation between the opposition and terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The efforts Russia, Turkey and Iran are taking, if they are brought to fruition, are to reach a very important goal of complete cessation of hostilities between the [Syrian] government and the armed opposition which has separated from terrorists," he said. "If the de-escalation zones initiatives are implemented, we will finally have a situation when participants in the ceasefire are separated from terrorists and those who support them if they don’t want to join the ceasefire.".