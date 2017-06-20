Back to Main page
Lavrov plans to discuss Syria with France’s top diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 21:02 UTC+3
Read also

Lavrov stresses any 'on the ground' action in Syria should be coordinated with Damascus

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday opening talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian that he plans to discuss the situation in the Middle East and in Syria.

"As for the international agenda, you combine unique qualities as you once were the defense minister and now you head the foreign ministry," Lavrov said.

"This symbiosis will be useful to discuss a range of conflict situations, first of all, in the Middle East and North Africa, including in Syria."

 

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
