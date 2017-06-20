Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Interior Ministry may fingerprint foreign citizens on arrival

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 17:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has submitted to the State Duma (lower house of parliament) a bill stipulating the fingerprinting of foreign nationals at their points of arrival, for example, at airports, Russian First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy said on Tuesday speaking at the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

Read also

Russian security service may get right to take fingerprints of foreigners on border

"The Russian Interior Ministry has submitted (to the State Duma) a federal law. Once it is passed, everyone without exception, including Eurasian Union citizens, with any purpose of coming to our territory, will be fingerprinted and photographed during registration, both at their places of residence and at their points of arrival," he said.

Gorovoy noted that work to tighten control over foreigners’ stay in Russia will continue. " "Over the past year, 26,000 foreign citizens, mostly from Central Asian countries who tried to enter Russia using other people’s IDs, have been caught through the use of fingerprinting with the help of the Papillon database," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia considers no counter-demands to US in response to Tillerson's plan
2
Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of open conflict between Russia, US
3
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
4
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
5
Russian rescuers launch search for missing American alpinist at Mount Elbrus
6
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
7
Russia and Belarus ink deal on Su-30SM jet deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама