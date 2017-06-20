Back to Main page
Possible Putin-Trump meeting at G20 summit not decided upon yet, top official says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 15:33 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit has not been decided upon yet, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"No, not yet," Ushakov said, answering a question on whether there are any plans for a meeting between Putin and Trump at the G20 summit.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Реклама