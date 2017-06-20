Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French top diplomat to pay first official visit to Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 10:48 UTC+3 PARIS

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Moscow on June 20 for consultations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, June 20. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Moscow on Tuesday for consultations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. His first working visit will follow up on the agreement on intensifying the Russian-French cooperation reached by Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron during the negotiations at Versailles on May 29. The Russian leader was the first head of state outside the EU to visit France after the presidential election in that country, which brought Macron a stunning victory.

Read also

Putin: Russian and French fundamental interests come first

"Following the meeting between the country’s President (Emmanual Macron) and his Russian counterpart (Vladimir Putin) at Versailles on May 29, Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Moscow on June 20 to synchronize watches on bilateral cooperation issues and major international problems," French Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexandre Georgini told a press briefing in Paris.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said in Moscow that the two ministers would discuss cooperation in combating terrorism, efforts to resolve the crises in Syria, Ukraine and other issues. Among the issues raised at the talks will also be the agenda of the UN Security Council where France and Russia cooperate closely as its permanent members.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, France is one of Russia’s leading partners, and the two countries have multifaceted cooperation. Paris’ involvement in the anti-Russian restrictive measures has had an adverse effect on bilateral ties but did not change their friendly nature.

The parties will pay considerable attention to maintaining cultural and humanitarian contacts, studying the conditions for involvement of civil society representatives, including scientists, teachers, young people and students, in them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tillerson draws up program for dealing with Russia — media
2
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
3
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
4
French top diplomat to pay first official visit to Russia
5
Russia is developing high-thrust engine for transport planes
6
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’
7
Ukraine’s Naftogaz interested in Russian gas transit, talks expected soon
TOP STORIES
Реклама