Putin to hold talks with Kyrgyz president in Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The sides are expected to sign a document on stepping up the alliance and strategic partnership between Moscow and Bishkek.

Atambayev arrived in Russia on June 19 for a state visit on occasion of the 25th anniversary since establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. During the visit, a large number of meetings and official events will be held.

This is the first and apparently the last state visit of Atambayev to Russia. The current leader won’t take part in the upcoming presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. The country’s law bans citizens from serving as president for more than one six-year term.

Putin and Atambayev met late on June 19. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said full-format talks between the two presidents will be held on Tuesday in the Kremlin.

On Wednesday, Atambayev is due to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Several bilateral documents are expected to be signed. In Moscow, Atambayev will take part in the opening ceremony of Days of Kyrgyzstan’s Culture in Russia, which is due to be held late on Tuesday in the Grand Kremlin Palace, and also meet with representatives of scientific circles.

Atambayev will also visit Russia’s Republics of Tatarstan and Bashkiria and meet with the heads of these regions to discuss enhancing trade and economic ties.

According to the chief of foreign policy department in the Kyrgyz presidential administration, Aizada Subakozhoyeva, the Declaration on stepping up alliance and strategic partnership, due to be signed by Moscow and Bishkek, "reflects the positions of sides on many topical issues of bilateral cooperation." During Atambayev’s visit to Moscow, several bilateral agreements in healthcare, statistics and finances are due to be signed.