Astana to host international meeting on Syria in July

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana will host another international meeting on Syria on July 4-5, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The meeting will be held on July 4-5," a ministry spokesman said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistrua will attend the consultations that are expected to finalize details concerning de-escalation zones in that country.