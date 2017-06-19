Russian, Chinese foreign ministers agree to enhance coordination in world affairs

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Want Yi have agreed to enhance bilateral coordination in world affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday following a Lavrov-Wang meeting on the sidelines of BRICS contacts.

"Lavrov and Wang exchanged opinion on topical crucial issues, as well as a number of high-profile themes on the international agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "They reaffirmed a high level of Russian-Chinese relations and noted the importance of further mutual coordination in global and regional affairs."