Russian, Chinese foreign ministers agree to enhance coordination in world affairs

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 10:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Russia, China fostering strategic relations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Want Yi have agreed to enhance bilateral coordination in world affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday following a Lavrov-Wang meeting on the sidelines of BRICS contacts.

"Lavrov and Wang exchanged opinion on topical crucial issues, as well as a number of high-profile themes on the international agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "They reaffirmed a high level of Russian-Chinese relations and noted the importance of further mutual coordination in global and regional affairs."

Countries
China
Topics
Foreign policy
