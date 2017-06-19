Russia expects BRICS foreign ministers meetings to be held regularly - Lavrov

Van hitting pedestrians in London leaves more than ten injured - newspaperWorld June 19, 4:34
BEIJING, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow expects meetings of the foreign ministers of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to be held regularly, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said addressing the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in the Chinese capital of Beijing. He added that such meetings provided their participants with an opportunity to discuss global issues and prepare the agenda for the member countries leaders.
"I believe it is very important to discuss pressing global issues and crises, and harmonize our positions ahead of the meeting between our leaders in Hamburg and the summit in Xiamen," Lavrov said. "I expect that meetings between the foreign ministers will be held regularly," he added.
The Russian top diplomat was confident that the Ninth BRICS summit scheduled to be held in the Chinese city of Xiamen in September, would help the member states to boost their cooperation in overcoming global challenges. "We wish our Chinese friends success in making preparations for the summit," the Russian foreign minister added. "We will do everything we can to ensure that it is a fruitful one," Lavrov said.