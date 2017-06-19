French voters lose interest in traditional parties - Russian senator

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The outcome of the second round of the French parliamentary election came as no surprise but it shows that voters have lost interest in "traditional" political parties, said Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs.

"The second round of the parliamentary election in France once more proves the trend that emerged during the first round, as well as during the presidential election," he wrote on Facebook. "The trends shows that most voters reject old ‘traditional’ parties and candidates," Kosachev added.

The Russian senator pointed to low voter turnout which, in his words, was caused by "the French people’s overall tiredness from politics." He added that after the election, the future of France depended entirely on President Emmanuel Macron, who would have "to prove that his victories are based not only on voter disappointment but also on voters’ hopes coming true."

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said that Macron would easily make the parliament support any of his initiatives. According to the Russian senator, the new French president "will have more comfortable relations with the parliament than his predecessor." When speaking of voter turnout, Dzhabarov said that the French people seemed to have grown tired of elections and politics in general. "The French calmed down when Macron won the presidential election and Marine Le Pen lost, all other issues seem less important to them," Dzhabarov told TASS.

According to preliminary reports by BFM-TV, Macron’s Republique en Marche party, together with its allied Democratic Movement, is going to receive 395 to 425 out of 577 seats and have the parliamentary majority.