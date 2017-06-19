Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French voters lose interest in traditional parties - Russian senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 1:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Konstantin Kosachev pointed to low voter turnout which, in his words, was caused by "the French people’s overall tiredness from politics"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The outcome of the second round of the French parliamentary election came as no surprise but it shows that voters have lost interest in "traditional" political parties, said Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs.

"The second round of the parliamentary election in France once more proves the trend that emerged during the first round, as well as during the presidential election," he wrote on Facebook. "The trends shows that most voters reject old ‘traditional’ parties and candidates," Kosachev added.

The Russian senator pointed to low voter turnout which, in his words, was caused by "the French people’s overall tiredness from politics." He added that after the election, the future of France depended entirely on President Emmanuel Macron, who would have "to prove that his victories are based not only on voter disappointment but also on voters’ hopes coming true."

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said that Macron would easily make the parliament support any of his initiatives. According to the Russian senator, the new French president "will have more comfortable relations with the parliament than his predecessor." When speaking of voter turnout, Dzhabarov said that the French people seemed to have grown tired of elections and politics in general. "The French calmed down when Macron won the presidential election and Marine Le Pen lost, all other issues seem less important to them," Dzhabarov told TASS.

According to preliminary reports by BFM-TV, Macron’s Republique en Marche party, together with its allied Democratic Movement, is going to receive 395 to 425 out of 577 seats and have the parliamentary majority.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa - command
2
Iran delivers missile strike at terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Portugal’s Ronaldo skips news conference after Confederations Cup match vs Mexico
4
Portugal vs Mexico 2017 Confederation Cup group stage match end in draw
5
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
6
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
7
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
TOP STORIES
Реклама