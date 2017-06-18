Back to Main page
Lavrov to attend BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Beijing

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 18, 7:43 UTC+3 BEIJING

The ministers will exchange opinions on settling conflicts in various regions

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) due to begin in Bejing on Sunday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian, Chinese foreign ministers to meet in Beijing in coming hours — source

During his visit, Lavrov will meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi later on Sunday, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

He will also attend a the two-day meeting of BRICS top diplomats, which would focus on "a wide range of most pressing problems of maintaining global peace and stability, global economy, as well as issues of cooperation and coordination of BRICS approaches against the complicated background of global turbulence," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers will hold a detailed exchange of opinions regarding the issues of settling international conflicts, including in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa, as well as stepping up joint efforts to fight the international terrorist threat," the ministry added.

The upcoming meeting comes in continuation of the annual informal meeting of the five states’ top diplomats on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Ministry of the host nation, China, said the event would allow to step up economic cooperation between the BRICS nations and make a step forward in solving pressing international issues.

BRICS countries traditionally cooperate in overcoming the global challenges of the present times. The countries support the implementation of key international agreements, including The Sustainable Development Goals - Agenda 2030 and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

On June 14-15, China’s Qingdao hosted this year’s second meeting of BRICS Sherpas (personal representatives of head of state) and Sous-Sherpas, which was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Sherpa in the group Sergey Ryabkov. The meeting focused on further steps toward enhancing five-party strategic cooperation and preparations for the upcoming high-and top-level events, including the ninth BRICS summit due on September 3-5.

