Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers to meet in Beijing in coming hours — source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 18, 4:26 UTC+3 BEIJING

Lavrov has arrived in Beijing to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS group of nations

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing in the coming hours, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Sunday.

"Lavrov will meet with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi today," the source said.

Lavrov has arrived in Beijing to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS group of nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The top diplomats from the five states will exchange opinions on pressing international issues, including the situation in Syria and Afghanistan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
2
Death toll in Moscow freak storm soars to 17
3
Ukraine launches criminal case into coal exports from self-proclaimed republics
4
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
5
Putin comments on plans to build bridge to Sakhalin Island
6
Brazil interested in purchasing air defense missile systems from Russia
7
Russian Navy expects to receive 40 new ships in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама