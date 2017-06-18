Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers to meet in Beijing in coming hours — source

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers to meet in Beijing in coming hours — sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 18, 4:26
BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing in the coming hours, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Sunday.
"Lavrov will meet with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi today," the source said.
Lavrov has arrived in Beijing to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS group of nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The top diplomats from the five states will exchange opinions on pressing international issues, including the situation in Syria and Afghanistan.