Opposition lawmakers help taking weighed decisions — Putin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the participation of opposition forces in representative government bodies’ activity in the regions helps taking balanced decisions.
"If this concerns a municipal assembly, it is always useful to have people among deputies who express an alternative viewpoint," Putin said in an interview with the program "Vesti v Subboty (Saturday News) with Sergey Brilev.
"This always helps to weigh decisions, after hearing various opinions, and to choose the most suitable options," Putin said.