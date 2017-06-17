Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Opposition lawmakers help taking weighed decisions — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 17, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"It is always useful to have people among deputies who express an alternative viewpoint," Russian President said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the participation of opposition forces in representative government bodies’ activity in the regions helps taking balanced decisions.

"If this concerns a municipal assembly, it is always useful to have people among deputies who express an alternative viewpoint," Putin said in an interview with the program "Vesti v Subboty (Saturday News) with Sergey Brilev.

"This always helps to weigh decisions, after hearing various opinions, and to choose the most suitable options," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US sanctions won’t push Russia into deadlock, but complicate bilateral ties — Putin
2
North Korea detains Russian yacht in Sea of Japan 'by mistake' — embassy
3
Kiev forces shell Donetsk republic over 70 times
4
FIFA President Infantino to attend opening of 2017 Confederations Cup
5
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup’s opening ceremony in Russia to feature over 1,500 people
6
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
7
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама