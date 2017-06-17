BRICS foreign ministers to discuss peace efforts in Syria at Beijing meeting

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will discuss efforts to resolve international conflicts in the Middle East and Africa at the meeting in Beijing on June 18-19, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers will hold a detailed exchange of views on the issues of resolving acute international conflicts, including in Syria, in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa, and stepping up joint efforts on countering the threat of international terrorism," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the member-states of the organization are committed to enhancing international stability in all dimensions, and methods of jointly settling crises and also countering global challenges and threats, including international terrorism.