Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Next summit of Russia-Belarus Union State to take place on June 30

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 19:15 UTC+3 ST PETERSBURG
Share
1 pages in this article

ST PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. A next session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be held on June 30, Belarussian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said on Friday at a meeting of the Union State’s Council of Ministers.

"The issues we are going to consider today and the decisions we are going to make will be later submitted to the session of the Union State’s Supreme State Council due to be held in the near future, on June 30," Kobyakov said.

Read also

Russia and Belarus to decide on single oil and gas market by yearend

The current meeting was convened in the run up to the 25th anniversary since Belarus and Russia established diplomatic relations. The prime minister said that the main merits of that period include preservation of economic ties between the two countries and equal rights of citizens within their territories. Kobyakov pointed out that Russia remains Belarus’ key trade partner, whereas Belarus is Russia’s fourth largest trade partner.

Earlier, the Supreme State Council’s session had been scheduled for December 2016. However, at that time due to disputes over the price of Russian gas sold to his country, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko canceled his visit to Russia. His visit to Russia was made on April 3, but his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were held in a format of a regular working meeting, but not as a session of the Supreme State Council.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
2
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
3
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
4
Putin informed of IS leader’s possible liquidation — Kremlin
5
Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin
6
Lavrov says Moscow worried US may be shielding Nusra militants from strikes
7
Former German Chancellor Helmur Kohl dies aged 87 — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама