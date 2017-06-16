Next summit of Russia-Belarus Union State to take place on June 30

ST PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. A next session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be held on June 30, Belarussian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said on Friday at a meeting of the Union State’s Council of Ministers.

"The issues we are going to consider today and the decisions we are going to make will be later submitted to the session of the Union State’s Supreme State Council due to be held in the near future, on June 30," Kobyakov said.

The current meeting was convened in the run up to the 25th anniversary since Belarus and Russia established diplomatic relations. The prime minister said that the main merits of that period include preservation of economic ties between the two countries and equal rights of citizens within their territories. Kobyakov pointed out that Russia remains Belarus’ key trade partner, whereas Belarus is Russia’s fourth largest trade partner.

Earlier, the Supreme State Council’s session had been scheduled for December 2016. However, at that time due to disputes over the price of Russian gas sold to his country, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko canceled his visit to Russia. His visit to Russia was made on April 3, but his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were held in a format of a regular working meeting, but not as a session of the Supreme State Council.