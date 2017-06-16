Russia allows employed drivers from Belarus to use national driving licenses

Brazil and Russia to expand political dialogue — presidentWorld June 16, 19:44
ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has allowed the holders of Belarussian driving licenses to use them for employment in Russia, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.
"We have made several decisions (at a meeting of the council of ministers of the Union State) including those concerning driving licenses and the permission to use foreign driving licenses issued by the Republic of Belarus in Russia’s territory after July 1, 2017," Medvedev told a news conference following a meeting of the Russia-Belarus Council of Ministers on Friday.
Medvedev said the other decisions concerned industrial cooperation, fuel and energy target indicators and migration.
June has been a very intensive month for bilateral relations so far, Medvedev remarked. Russian and Belarussian regions will hold a fourth forum in Moscow at the end of June to discuss integration cooperation.