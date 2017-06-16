Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia allows employed drivers from Belarus to use national driving licenses

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 18:47 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Starting from July 1, the drivers working on the territory of Russia will be able to use driving licenses issued by Belarus

Share
1 pages in this article
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has allowed the holders of Belarussian driving licenses to use them for employment in Russia, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

Read also
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko encourages Sberbank to step up business in Belarusian market

"We have made several decisions (at a meeting of the council of ministers of the Union State) including those concerning driving licenses and the permission to use foreign driving licenses issued by the Republic of Belarus in Russia’s territory after July 1, 2017," Medvedev told a news conference following a meeting of the Russia-Belarus Council of Ministers on Friday.

Medvedev said the other decisions concerned industrial cooperation, fuel and energy target indicators and migration.

June has been a very intensive month for bilateral relations so far, Medvedev remarked. Russian and Belarussian regions will hold a fourth forum in Moscow at the end of June to discuss integration cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
2
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
3
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
4
Putin informed of IS leader’s possible liquidation — Kremlin
5
Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin
6
Lavrov says Moscow worried US may be shielding Nusra militants from strikes
7
Former German Chancellor Helmur Kohl dies aged 87 — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама