Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Duma speaker slams US Congress for tightening anti-Russian sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 15:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, has warned US Congress members against the erroneous decision to tighten anti-Russian sanctions.

"Our colleagues from the US parliament currently lack the ability to listen. The inability to hear and talk leads to errors, as a rule. And people may suffer from these errors," Stater Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at a meeting with First Deputy Chairman of the Austrian National Council Karlheinz Kopf, commenting on the amendments adopted by the US Senate to expand the anti-Russian sanctions.

According to the State Duma speaker, "everyone sees what has happened as a result of the mistakes and now they have been recognized by the United States, in Iraq and Libya."

Read also

US Congress introduces new sanctions against Russia

"Now, Syria is a new hotbed of tension where the terrorist organization seeking to become a state [the Islamic State terrorist grouping outlawed in Russia] has been in existence up to date precisely due to the inability to listen," Volodin said.

Russia "is open for a dialogue," including with the US side, Volodin said.

"We have a position and we are safeguarding it but we are not imposing it on anyone. We would like the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states to apply to all. Russia is not meddling in the internal affairs of other states and would like others to behave likewise towards it," the State Duma speaker said.

The US Senate supported almost unanimously on Thursday an initiative that stipulates legislatively sealing some restrictions that are in force against Russia.

Besides, the bill requires the US White House to approve the easing of the sanctions regime with the Congress. The bill now has to be debated in the US House of Representatives.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
State Duma
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
2
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
3
Merkel shares criticism of US new sanctions against Russia
4
New Zealand head coach says St. Petersburg pitch looks great
5
Putin informed of IS leader’s possible liquidation — Kremlin
6
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
7
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама