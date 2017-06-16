Back to Main page
Kremlin: Discontent in EU over tightening of anti-Russian sanctions easily explainable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 13:32 UTC+3

The United States announced earlier this week about its intention to impose additional sanctions against Russia

Read also

Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Moscow considers as explainable the discontent expressed by Germany and Austria over US plans to tighten sanctions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The point is that many farmers and industrialists in Germany are sustaining direct losses from these sanctions," Peskov said.

"That is why, their discontent is, of course, quite understandable and explainable," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, during his annual televised question and answer session on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the US plans to tighten the sanctions against Russia.

"We have an extremely negative attitude to this," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Read also

US Congress introduces new sanctions against Russia

"As before, they [the sanctions] can do additional damage not only to us but also to those who support these sanctions and all those who have joined them," Peskov said.

The United States announced earlier this week about its intention to impose additional sanctions against Russia. In response, the German Foreign Ministry and the Austrian chancellor criticized these plans as new restrictions might affect European companies.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she also shares this position.

