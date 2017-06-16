Back to Main page
Putin says meeting with Trump possible when his team ready for practical work

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 5:59 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"We are not pressing anyone for a meeting," Putin said.

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. The top-level Russian-US meeting will be possible when President Donald Trump and his team are ready to engage in practical work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the fourth and final episode of The Putin Interviews documentary, aired in the United States on Thursday night.

"I think that we will meet at some point, that’s for sure," Putin said, commenting on his possible meeting with Trump. "But we are not pressing anyone for a meeting."

"President Trump needs to shape his stance on key issues in coordination with his partners. And (he will have to consult with) the military command, security services, the Department of State, the Republican Party and, to a certain extent, the Democrats. So, we will surely give our reply once the administration is ready for practical work," the Russian leader added.

When asked about the possibility of Trump changing his mind on Syria and Ukraine once he gains a better understanding of the situation, Putin replied that it was possible.

"I hope that we will be able to find common ground, so that we can understand each other. We need to launch a substantial dialogue with the US side, at the levels of the Department of State, the security services and at the level of the National Security Council," the Russian leader said

"Public statements alone are not enough," Putin continued. "We want to hear the US side’s opinions today, not (a statement made) for the media but during a constructive and professional dialogue."

"We want to be heard," the Russian president added.

