Way towards multipolar world to be lengthy, thorny - Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A way towards a new model of the world order based on principles of multipolarity and respect for state sovereignty will be lengthy and will face serious resistance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a conference of the Russian Committee for Solidarity and Cooperation with the Peoples of Asia and Africa on Thursday.

"All our countries voted for a milestone resolution approved by the United Nations General Assembly which is aimed at shaping a fairer and more democratic world order," Lavrov said. "It mirrors all the fundamental principles which divide our countries."

Lavrov pointed out that they include inadmissibility of interference in domestic affairs of sovereign states, the need to respect each nation’s right to choose their destiny, inadmissibility of attempts to topple regimes through either state coups or imposing extraterritorial application of law.

"One should realize that a way towards these objectives, towards construction of these principles as groundwork for further development of international relations is going to be lengthy and resistance will be serious," the Russian foreign minister added.

"Those countries which have been ordering music in international relations for several centuries are reluctant to drop this role, though they are unable to carry on as they would do in previous eras," he said.

Conference of Russian Afro-Asian Committee for Solidarity and Cooperation

On Thursday, Moscow hosted the first conference of the Russian Committee for Solidarity and Cooperation with the Peoples of Asia and Africa as a national public organization. The conference featured Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Lyubov Glebova, head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (known as Rossotrudnichestvo), ambassadors of Asian and African countries, scientists and business figures.