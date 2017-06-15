Russia, Palestine agree to expand anti-terror cooperation

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian and Palestinian deputy foreign ministers, Oleg Syromolotov and Tayseer Jaradat, have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in combatting international terrorism, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday following bilateral consultations on anti-terrorism issues held in Moscow.

"At the meeting, pressing issues related to counteraction to terrorism were discussed in detail, including its financing," the ministry said. "Common approaches to the fight against ISIS (Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia - TASS) and other leaders of ‘terrorist international’ were defined."

The diplomats exchanged views on how to prevent the spread of terrorism ideology and to stop instigation, radicalization and recruitment.

Regional data on "the terrorist threat, primarily in the Middle East, was analyzed," the foreign ministry said.

The diplomats "confirmed the need to join international efforts under the UN central coordinating role to fight against terrorism on the basis of international law and without any double standards," it said. "An agreement was achieved to maintain contacts and to expand Russian-Palestinian cooperation aimed against terrorism.".