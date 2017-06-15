Back to Main page
Kremlin does not discuss cancellation of freeze on capital punishment

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 18:39 UTC+3

Earlier on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin twice mentioned the theme of the death penalty during his annual question-and-answer call-in

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not discuss the possibility Russia might lift the freeze on the capital punishment, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in reply to a question from TASS.

"No, there are no such discussions in the Kremlin," he said.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin mum on initiative to introduce death penalty for terrorists

Earlier on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin twice mentioned the theme of the death penalty during his annual question-and-answer call-in. The question if a referendum should be called to find out the public’s attitude to the restoration of the capital punishment was picked by the president himself.

"I imagine what the referendum’s outcome will be. The question was about if the death penalty should be used against murderers, though," Putin said, avoiding to disclose his own attitude to this issue.

Also, Putin mentioned the death penalty in the context of reforms launched in the last years of the Russian empire by its prime minister, Pyotr Stolypin, who is remembered not only for his positive role, but also for the "Stolypin train cars that were used for the forcible resettlement of peasants and the so-called ‘Stolypin necktie’, in other words, the noose."

"We do not use the capital punishment as you know, although sometimes… You know what I mean," Putin said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
