Putin warns opposition against profiting off of country's difficulties to gain PR points

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the opposition against using the country’s difficulties for PR campaign and political hype.

"I’m ready to speak with everyone who is indeed determined to improve people’s lives and to solve the country’s problems and do not use the current difficulties - and there are enough difficulties always and everywhere - for one’s political PR or a tool for PR campaign to capitalize on these difficulties in political terms by only deepening them," the president said during the annual televised question and answer session.

Putin compared the opposition with the property management companies, saying that one of major problems is that they are intermediaries when the state transfers funds to those who provide services.

"They should be deprived of this right to be intermediaries in money flows. The same thing is with the opposition, in this respect they are not better, they speculate on the problems," the president said. "There is no need in speculation, they should better offer solutions."

The Russian president said those who put forward solutions deserve attention and have a right "to hold dialogue with the authorities."

"We will do so," Putin said.