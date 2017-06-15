Back to Main page
Russia voices openly its opinion about international events — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 15:17 UTC+3

"This is not any hidden work, we present our point of view," the Russian president said

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moscow voices openly its opinion on international events, without using hidden measures, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised question and answer session on Thursday.

Read also

Putin denies Russian cyber attacks amid US presidential election

No evidence to prove Moscow’s alleged interference in US election — senior diplomat

Kremlin condemns accusations that Russia hacked US election commission

Lavrov dubs scandal around Russia’s alleged meddling with US elections as 'bacchanalia'

Russian think tank dismisses questions about Kremlin's role in US elections

"What are they (the US) expecting - everyone to bow down?" he said. "We have our own opinion, we voice it openly. This is not any hidden work, we present our point of view."

"Take a globe, spin it and point with a figure to any place - there are American interests there," the Russian president said, responding to a question about Russia’s alleged interference in the US presidential elections.

Putin continued by saying the "Russian trace" in the influence on the US election had not been presented as yet. "The US propaganda, the ongoing fueling of the NGOs aimed at the US and the money is allocated for this directly - is this not influencing our minds, is it not an attempt to influence to make sure how we behave during the election campaign?" the president continued. "This continues from one year to another."

Vladimir Putin
