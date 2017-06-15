Russia voices openly its opinion about international events — Putin

Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshakeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 16:20
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moscow voices openly its opinion on international events, without using hidden measures, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised question and answer session on Thursday.
"What are they (the US) expecting - everyone to bow down?" he said. "We have our own opinion, we voice it openly. This is not any hidden work, we present our point of view."
"Take a globe, spin it and point with a figure to any place - there are American interests there," the Russian president said, responding to a question about Russia’s alleged interference in the US presidential elections.
Putin continued by saying the "Russian trace" in the influence on the US election had not been presented as yet. "The US propaganda, the ongoing fueling of the NGOs aimed at the US and the money is allocated for this directly - is this not influencing our minds, is it not an attempt to influence to make sure how we behave during the election campaign?" the president continued. "This continues from one year to another."