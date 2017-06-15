Putin indicates Russia is secular state and vows it will remain so

Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshakeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 16:20
Putin says only Russian citizens may decide who will lead countryRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 16:12
Putin confident that 2018 World Cup facilities will develop sportsSport June 15, 15:56
Putin warns opposition against profiting off of country's difficulties to gain PR pointsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 15:47
Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on RussiaWorld June 15, 15:44
Russia very interested in normalizing relations with US, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 15:25
Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experienceMilitary & Defense June 15, 15:19
Russia voices openly its opinion about international events — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 15:17
Putin vows to do his utmost to help young woman battling cancerSociety & Culture June 15, 15:14
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia has established itself as a secular state and it will remain so, President Vladimir Putin said in the annual question-and-answer call-in telecast live on Thursday.
"Russia is a secular state. It has taken shape as such and it will remain so," he said, when asked if he supported the idea of handing over the St. Isaac Cathedral in St. Petersburg to the Russian Orthodox Church.