Putin indicates Russia is secular state and vows it will remain so

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 14:35 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia has established itself as a secular state and it will remain so, President Vladimir Putin said in the annual question-and-answer call-in telecast live on Thursday.

"Russia is a secular state. It has taken shape as such and it will remain so," he said, when asked if he supported the idea of handing over the St. Isaac Cathedral in St. Petersburg to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Read also

St Petersburg’s landmark cathedral to get patriarchal status

2,000 protest against St.Isaac Cathedral’s transfer to Orthodox Church in St. Petersburg

Handover of St. Isaac Cathedral to Orthodox Church may become 'symbol of reconciliation'

Historical Museum’s director blasts handover of St. Isaac’s Cathedral to church

Russian Church views transfer of St Isaac's cathedral as re-establishing justice

