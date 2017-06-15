Diplomat says Moscow, NATO share stance that meddling in domestic affairs unacceptable

Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western bordersWorld June 15, 14:05
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moscow fully backs the stance voiced by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that interfering in the domestic affairs of independent states is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The diplomat commented on the NATO chief’s statement on June 12 after his meeting in Brussels with Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that "any outside interference in domestic political processes is unacceptable."
"We fully support the assessments given by Stoltenberg," Zakharova stated. "Of course, it would be good if the Western capitals started practicing this position," she stressed.
"Frankly speaking, we haven’t heard for ages such harsh criticism of Washington, the EU leadership, Tirana, himself and his organization from a NATO Secretary-General," Zakharova said.
"The West’s gross interference was the root cause of a deep and long-running political crisis in the Republic of Macedonia. This crisis led to a serious deterioration of situation in that country," she noted.