Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 11:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Maria Zakharova has said the government forces might have achieved far more impressive results on this track, if not for the US interference by air

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Julio Cortez

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Syria’s new military-political realties create conditions for the final defeat of the terrorist groups Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"Syria’s armed forces have completed the first phase of a large-scale operation in the Syrian desert," she said. "Government forces have approached the Iraqi border."

"There is the certainty the new realities create conditions for the ultimate defeat of the Islamic State and Nusra," she added.

Read also

Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big cities

"Apparently, government forces might have achieved far more impressive results on this track, but the US air raids intervened," Zakharova stated.

"The dynamics of the military-political situation in Syria is positive by and large," Zakharova said. " The implementation of the memorandum on zones of de-escalation in Syria of May 4 and, as a consequence, further consolidation of the cessation of hostilities allow Syrian government forces to focus on the struggle against the Islamic State, Nusra and other terrorist groups."

Civilians have been returning to their homes in areas retaken from the militants.

"The authorities of the Damascus area are determined to restore water and power supply and social infrastructures as soon as possible," Zakharova concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kamaz truck driver dies in fire at carrier rocket stage drop zone
2
Putin stresses US can’t go on using Russia as ‘the enemy’ forever
3
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
4
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
5
Graffiti rendition of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in Russia
6
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
7
Russia criticizes commission investigating human rights violations in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама