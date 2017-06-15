Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Iran and Turkey discuss date of new Astana meeting on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 11:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey continue discussing the date for a new round of talks on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

Russia, Turkey and Iran map out de-escalation zones in Syria

"The countries-guarantors of the Astana process - Russia, Iran and Turkey - are working out a new timeframe for holding another round of the international meeting on Syria in Astana," Zakharova said.

"Active consultations are underway to agree on the package of documents related to implementing the May 4 memorandum," the diplomat said.

On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Under a memorandum signed at the talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, these four zones include the Idlib Province and some areas in the neighboring provinces (of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, and a couple of provinces in southern Syria - Daraa and Al-Quneitra. In those areas, outlawing combat operations, along with the establishment of a no-fly zone for military aircraft, were set as of May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months and can be extended automatically.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kamaz truck driver dies in fire at carrier rocket stage drop zone
2
Putin stresses US can’t go on using Russia as ‘the enemy’ forever
3
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
4
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
5
Graffiti rendition of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in Russia
6
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
7
Russia criticizes commission investigating human rights violations in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама