Russia, Iran and Turkey discuss date of new Astana meeting on Syria

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey continue discussing the date for a new round of talks on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

"The countries-guarantors of the Astana process - Russia, Iran and Turkey - are working out a new timeframe for holding another round of the international meeting on Syria in Astana," Zakharova said.

"Active consultations are underway to agree on the package of documents related to implementing the May 4 memorandum," the diplomat said.

On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Under a memorandum signed at the talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, these four zones include the Idlib Province and some areas in the neighboring provinces (of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, and a couple of provinces in southern Syria - Daraa and Al-Quneitra. In those areas, outlawing combat operations, along with the establishment of a no-fly zone for military aircraft, were set as of May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months and can be extended automatically.