Lavrov to hold talks with French top diplomat in Moscow June 20

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Moscow on June 20, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"On June 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic," the diplomat said. "The meeting will be held in connection with the agreements reached during the talks between the Russian and French presidents on May 29 in Versailles."
"The main topic of discussion will be joint steps to establish effective cooperation in combating terrorism, resolving the crises in Syria, Ukraine and other topical international issues," Zakharova said.