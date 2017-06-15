Back to Main page
Putin says outcome of US presidential election in 2016 cannot be challenged

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 6:24 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"I don’t think anyone is going to be able to challenge the outcome of this election," Putin concludes

1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, June 15. /TASS/. The outcome of the US presidential election in 2016, that was won by Republican Donald Trump, cannot be challenged, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone.

On Thursday, Salon.com published extracts from the interview with Putin's answers translated into English.

"I don’t think anyone is going to be able to challenge the outcome of this election," Putin concludes.

"Instead, those who’ve been defeated should have drawn conclusions from what they did, from how they built their work, they shouldn’t have tried to shift the blame on something outside," the Russian leader said.

Stone conducted a dozen interviews with Putin between 2015 and February 2017 for his four-part documentary. The Putin Interviews premiered on Showtime TV channel in the United States on June 12 and will continue through June 15.

