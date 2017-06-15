Putin says outcome of US presidential election in 2016 cannot be challenged

Poll reveals low wages, economy and healthcare problems worry Russians mostSociety & Culture June 15, 8:17
Graffiti painting of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in RussiaSport June 15, 8:09
Putin denies Russian cyber attacks amid US presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 5:29
US Fed raising base interest rate won’t have strong impact on Russia's economyBusiness & Economy June 15, 3:50
Putin to answer questions of Russians during his 15th Q&A marathonRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 2:57
What questions Vladimir Putin was asked during annual televised Q&A sessionsSociety & Culture June 14, 21:05
FIFA to step up anti-discriminantion mechanism during Confederations CupSport June 14, 20:35
Team Cameroon arrives in Russia to participate in FIFA Confederations CupSport June 14, 20:09
Russia continues trials of new MC-21-300 airlinerBusiness & Economy June 14, 20:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, June 15. /TASS/. The outcome of the US presidential election in 2016, that was won by Republican Donald Trump, cannot be challenged, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone.
On Thursday, Salon.com published extracts from the interview with Putin's answers translated into English.
"I don’t think anyone is going to be able to challenge the outcome of this election," Putin concludes.
"Instead, those who’ve been defeated should have drawn conclusions from what they did, from how they built their work, they shouldn’t have tried to shift the blame on something outside," the Russian leader said.
Stone conducted a dozen interviews with Putin between 2015 and February 2017 for his four-part documentary. The Putin Interviews premiered on Showtime TV channel in the United States on June 12 and will continue through June 15.