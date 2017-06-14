Russian Emergencies Ministry to send new aid convoy to Donbass

National Guard's aircraft mows down moose while landing in central Russian airstripSociety & Culture June 14, 17:39
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has set up the 66th aid convoy to provide humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, the ministry’s press service told TASS.
"An aid convoy has been formed on the territory of the Emergencies Ministry’s Donskoy Rescue Center to deliver aid to the population of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in south-eastern Ukraine. The convoy will deliver over 500 tonnes of supplies," the source said. The supplies include children’s food packages and medicines.
The convoy will be headed to Donbass on the morning of June 15. "Before the loading, the vehicles underwent obligatory scheduled maintenance checks, were refueled, and their expendable materials were replaced (with new ones). The drivers were instructed and are ready to move," the ministry noted.
Russia has been delivering humanitarian aid to Donbass residents since August 2014. During this time, the Emergencies Ministry’s aid convoys delivered successfully over 68,000 tonnes of supplies to south-eastern Ukraine.