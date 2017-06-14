Japan’s top diplomat to meet Russia’s deputy PM in early July

TOKYO, June 14. /TASS/. Japanese government is organizing the meeting of the country’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida with Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov in Tokyo in early July, Kyodo news agency reported Wednesday.

The parties will discuss the issues related to economic cooperation concerning joint projects in the area of urban infrastructure, medicine and industry, the agency said. Also, the talks will focus on economic operations on the South Kuril Islands. Shuvalov also plans to meet Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko who is in charge for economic with Russia, the report said.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe put forward an eight-point cooperation plan to develop the relations with Russia during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 6, 2016. The plan includes efforts to foster relations between Japan and Russia in the energy sector, small and medium-sized businesses, the promotion of industrialization of the Far East, expansion of the export base, as well as the proposal to strengthen cooperation in the cutting-edge technologies, including nuclear energy, and the sphere of humanitarian exchanges. Later 30 priority projects for cooperation were defined.

Following the Russian President’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016 and his meetings with Japanese PM a joint statement was adopted, which said that the beginning of consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands would be an important step towards signing a peace treaty by the two neighbors.