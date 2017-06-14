Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan’s top diplomat to meet Russia’s deputy PM in early July

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 16:13 UTC+3 TOKYO

The parties will discuss the implementation of joint projects

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, June 14. /TASS/. Japanese government is organizing the meeting of the country’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida with Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov in Tokyo in early July, Kyodo news agency reported Wednesday.

Read also

Russia and Japan to implement joint projects on Kuril Islands in 2018

The parties will discuss the issues related to economic cooperation concerning joint projects in the area of urban infrastructure, medicine and industry, the agency said. Also, the talks will focus on economic operations on the South Kuril Islands. Shuvalov also plans to meet Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko who is in charge for economic with Russia, the report said.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe put forward an eight-point cooperation plan to develop the relations with Russia during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 6, 2016. The plan includes efforts to foster relations between Japan and Russia in the energy sector, small and medium-sized businesses, the promotion of industrialization of the Far East, expansion of the export base, as well as the proposal to strengthen cooperation in the cutting-edge technologies, including nuclear energy, and the sphere of humanitarian exchanges. Later 30 priority projects for cooperation were defined.

Following the Russian President’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016 and his meetings with Japanese PM a joint statement was adopted, which said that the beginning of consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands would be an important step towards signing a peace treaty by the two neighbors.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans
2
Russian military: No flights performed over Aleppo since start of liberation operation
3
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
4
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressure
5
No harassment of gays in Russia, Putin says in interview with Oliver Stone
6
Russia urges West to avoid hindering restoration of Aleppo with sanctions — envoy
7
Kremlin would not like relations with US to nosedive into sanctions
TOP STORIES
Реклама